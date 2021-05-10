“A lot of things on social media have been assumptions (from) both sides,” Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Monday, May 10.
Jacobson, Wahpeton Elementary School Principal Jacob Dodge and Dr. David Woods II, a Wahpeton High School English teacher, held a 1 p.m. press conference Monday at Wahpeton Public Schools’ office. The conference was held to share, clarify and confirm information about recent events in a fifth-grade classroom.
During the conference, it was confirmed that students discussed and re-enacted to some extent circumstances and factors which led to George Floyd’s May 2020 death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
No questions were taken after the conference. All parties involved worked hard to confirm accurate information, Jacobson said. The conference’s goal was public information.
Woods participated in the conference because he has dealt with similar situations throughout North Dakota, Jacobson said. Both Woods and Jacobson have discussed matters that Jacobson said he initially had a “What’s the big deal?” attitude about.
“We’re also going to give kind of a vague (undetermined) plan on what we’re going to do as a district moving forward to deal with cultural diversity, awareness and things like that. David has some good ideas we’ve going to rely on — he’ll share some of those things. We don’t have a concrete plan in place, but we’re going to lay out what the intent is behind this whole thing,” Jacobson said.
The issue at hand dealt with a veteran fifth-grade teacher, Jacobson said. He identified her as Barb Michelson, saying she was like “everyone’s grandma, soft-spoken, like us.”
“It was never an intent — and when people hear ‘re-enactment of the George Floyd situation,’ I’m sure they think about him pinned down, on the ground, knee on the neck, all this stuff, for how many minutes — we want to clarify that was not the case (at Wahpeton Elementary School),” Jacobson said.
An event did happen in Michelson’s classroom, Jacobson said. From what Wahpeton Public Schools knows, the event happened the week after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial ended on April 20, 2021. The district was notified of the classroom event during the week of Monday, May 3.
“Barb is a very well-respected teacher,” Jacobson said. “I think it was one of those things that was caught up in the moment. Kids ask questions. They’re inquisitive. I’ve told people, I said to David, too, ‘That could have been me.’ If the kids talk about (a situation), you try to talk them through it. It could have been a teachable moment if we had it done in maybe a different manner.”
What that manner looks like is something Wahpeton Public Schools has to figure out. The district will ask what it can do when addressing tough questions in the future, Jacobson said.
“I don’t want to restrict (teachers) from having those conversations with kids that will be a part of history. I’m sure this situation will be part of history, 5-10 years down the road. I really hate that teachers are going to be scared to have discussions. I feel that they might,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson reiterated that the district “will work through and figure out how do we not get into this situation on something.” He said he believed it would be possible with Woods’ help and resources.
Dodge followed Jacobson with findings from an investigation which began the week of Monday, May 3.
“I want to clarify: Mr. Dodge did the investigation with students the day after — the morning after we were notified this went on,” Jacobson said. “It got to be a bigger deal that we had to work through some issues, not that we were trying to hide anything, because that’s not what we want to do. We just had to figure out what was the appropriate course of action, how to get into it and deal with all the different parties involved.”
On Tuesday, May 4, Wahpeton Elementary School was made aware through a Facebook post of a possible incident. As soon as the school was made aware, Dodge said, he reached out to the post’s author. Dodge said he left a message, asking to receive a call so fact checking could begin.
“The next morning, we met with this individual. They shared their concerns and what could have happened in the classroom. Shortly after that meeting, we started investigating and interviewing the staff member and the students in that fifth-grade block,” Dodge said.
The investigation turned up both consistent and inconsistent information. Because fifth-grade students were involved, Dodge said, some pieces were inaccurate.
“We do know that students were talking about the (Floyd) case and some questions came up during current events. We do know that students did have their hands behind their back, they were on the floor and it was being used as a teachable moment of how wrong this is and (how) we don’t want to put anybody in that position,” Dodge said.
Students said they were asked to stand up and check their pulse, so they could see that the position they were in did affect their breathing and how they felt as an individual. The activity concluded from there, Dodge said.
“Based off that information, I brought this information to Mr. Jacobson right away and the discussion started with how do we handle this moving forward,” Dodge said.
Some of the stories may have changed a bit, Jacobson said, but the overall series of events was portrayed accurately.
“I know that’s where things going out on media (from) both sides, going after people,” Jacobson said. “There was truth to what was brought to our attention, rather than ‘No, it never happened.’”
Things that some people may think are normal are issues to other people, Jacobson said. He said he needs “a deeper understanding of what’s going on in the country,” also saying that he imagined possible controversy was something that happens to larger school districts in larger cities.
“During Mr. Dodge’s interview process, some kids maybe felt (the re-enactment) was not a big a big deal, or wondering why they were doing it (or that) it was helpful. Some of them felt uncomfortable. It is never our intent to make kids feel uncomfortable in a learning environment. If we have been, maybe shame on us,” Jacobson said.
Woods concluded the conference.
“When Mr. Jacobson asked to me to lead the district on this journey concerning next steps, we all recognized that it is crucial to move the district forward in a positive direction,” Woods said.
Wahpeton Public Schools will provide both staff and students with tools that encourage understanding and provide meaningful community building by focusing on the steps ahead, Woods said. The district will also analyze factors which influence matters including but not limited to hiring practices, professional development, teaching and learning and behavioral discipline.
Wahpeton Public Schools previously stated that Michelson was on administrative leave. No new information about the leave was given Monday. Woods reiterated that no questions would be taken.
