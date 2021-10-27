Monday, Oct. 25 was a day of storytelling, North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum said. The stories were all told in an effort to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction.
Burgum and Gov. Doug Burgum co-hosted the fifth annual Recovery Reinvented, held online and in Bismarck, North Dakota. It included experts and healthcare leaders like Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, America’s largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider.
“We’re so proud to partner with the first lady and governor,” Lee said. “They’re doing things right in this state. While the pandemic has been a hard time for people with addiction, this state has got the right spirit and the initiative.”
Other Recovery Reinvented guests included Dr. Valerie Earnshaw, a University of Delaware social psychologist specializing in stigma and substance use disorders. Leading up to Recovery Reinvented, Kathryn Burgum discussed Earnshaw’s involvement in the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey.
“More than 2,300 people participated, representing areas including healthcare, businesses, the justice system and more,” Daily News previously reported.
The survey indicated that stigmatizing people with addictions is on the decline, Earnshaw said. At the same time, there is continued work that needs to be done regarding people’s feelings about addiction.
“Normalize sobriety,” declared Jonathan Holth’s t-shirt.
Holth, Grand Forks, North Dakota, shared his recovery story. He also explained how people in recovery can help erase the stigma of addiction and how people not in recovery can be allies for the addicted and recovering.
“I’m a proud person in recovery and honored to be here today to share a little bit of my story and connect with my brothers and sisters in recovery and talk a little bit about what we can do to create a recovery-friendly workplace,” Holth said.
Recovery-friendly workplaces are receiving national attention. Their success depends on factors including commitment from leadership and employees, supportive policies such as employee assistance programs and with continued training and understanding, according to the National Safety Council.
Laurie Johnson Wade is co-founder of Lost Dreams Awakening and a member of the Faces and Voices of Recovery national board. Her long-term recovery has lasted for several decades and has been made possible through empowerment.
“I applaud the governor and first lady for being so diverse and so progressive in their approach to recovery efforts,” Johnson Wade said.
Drug-related overdoses claimed 118 lives in North Dakota in 2020, Daily News previously reported. This was up from the 79 deaths recorded for 2019 by the North Dakota Department of Health.
“In recognition of the growing concerns and prevalence of opioid and drug overdoses, (we) will once again provide training and distribute free naloxone kits, the opioid-overdose reversing agent, to all attendees,” Recovery Reinvented stated.
The Burgums themselves keep naloxone in a cupboard, Kathryn Burgum said previously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.