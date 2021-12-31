Twenty-one Red River Valley youth are waiting, hoping even, for a mentor.
Youth who lack a great network of support want to spend time with responsible, caring adults who are not their parents or other relatives, Richland-Wilkin Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said.
“Someone just wants to spend time with you,” she said. “When you see those kids with mentors, their eyes light up and their shoulders go back. They stand a little taller because someone wants to be their friend.”
January is National Mentoring Month, with special dates including:
• Thursday, Jan. 6 — I Am A Mentor Day
• Monday, Jan. 17 — International Mentoring Day and Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service
• Wednesday, Jan. 26-Friday, Jan. 28 — The National Mentoring Summit, held virtually and in person in Washington, D.C.
• Thursday, Jan. 27 — Thank Your Mentor Day
Thursday, Jan. 6 will also mark the return of the Lunch Buddies program at Wahpeton Elementary School.
“We found out that Wahpeton values the program. Julie (Carlson, school counselor) has been reaching out to past buddies,” Christensen said.
Lunch Buddies, which launched in November 2018, expanded from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota into Fairmount, North Dakota. There were plans to expand into Campbell, Minnesota, before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in interim changes for interactions between students and guests.
“The smiles were big and the excitement was high,” Carlson recalled in October 2019. “I had students coming down to my office two hours before lunch wondering where their buddies were going to be here because they were so excited to meet them.”
Lunch Buddies is a spinoff of Kinship’s mentoring program. Mentoring can be done in schools and as an after school, after work activity.
“Sometimes adults are cautious. They wonder about the time involved and if they’ll get along with the youth. What they find is that if you include them in what you are doing, you do have time,” Christensen said.
Fun shared by a mentor and youth does not have to be expensive, expansive or spectacular.
“I think that adults are surprised how much the child looks up to them, they they are excited to be there,” Christensen said. “It’s just your time. It doesn’t have to be a big thing. With a good match, adults realize how much they’re gaining.”
Mentoring, Christensen said, is “an excuse to be a kid again.” Anything is fair game, from completing a puzzle to baking cookies.
“The little things we take for granted are so appreciated. When you’re focused on your youth, that’s appreciated, too. It might be the only hour in the week that someone is focused on them,” she said.
Every January, Mentoring.org stated, the mentoring movement unites in celebration of National Mentoring Month.
“(We use) the power of our collective voice to recruit new mentors, advance the mentoring field’s legislative priorities and drive meaningful change for young people,” Mentoring.org stated. “This month-long celebration of mentoring is full of exciting opportunities to grow the movement and raise awareness about the power of relationships.”
The excitement continues on the local level.
“Our whole nation has been through trauma,” Christensen said. “We have the opportunity to build resilience in children, to fill in the extra steps in their lives. Mentoring has been proven to build success. It’s a great tool to help our kids and we are pushing. We are pushing to get more people involved and to get more kids matched.”
For more information on mentoring opportunities, visit www.rwkinship.org, call 701-672-0303 or email rwkinship@702com.net. Richland-Wilkin Kinship is located at Suite 104, 509 1/2 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
