They were near the scene of Wahpeton’s homicide

Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota, was positively identified Monday. The Wahpeton Police Department is asking that anyone with knowledge of Medenwald’s whereabouts prior to 7:11 p.m. Monday evening to contact the department at 701-642-7722. Ask to be directed to Sgt. Rick Teberg.

Editor’s note: This story examines the points-of-view and responses from folks who were impacted by Monday night’s shooting. For breaking news updates and further coverage please visit www.wahpetondailynews.com.

It’s 7 p.m. on a relatively quiet Monday night in Wahpeton. Some schools and businesses are closed to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the town’s nightly activities are still abuzz. Youth are working on their wrestling chops in Wahpeton High School and other children are just finishing up on the ice at Stern Sports Arena for their regular practice.



