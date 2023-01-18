They were near the scene of Wahpeton’s homicide

Editor’s note: This story examines the points-of-view and responses from folks who were impacted by Monday night’s shooting. For breaking news updates and further coverage please visit www.wahpetondailynews.com.
It’s 7 p.m. on a relatively quiet Monday night in Wahpeton. Some schools and businesses are closed to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the town’s nightly activities are still abuzz. Youth are working on their wrestling chops in Wahpeton High School and other children are just finishing up on the ice at Stern Sports Arena for their regular practice.
At 7:11 p.m. reports were received by the Wahpeton Police Department that shots were fired on the intersection of Loy Avenue and 11th Street North. The intersection is approximately two blocks from the high school and the sports arena.
For most, this situation was a first of its kind. However, the response from law enforcement throughout the night and into the next few days gained countless praises among all involved.
Stern Sports Arena
Every Monday, the Stern Sports Arena sees hockey players of all ages spending time practicing. From 6:30-7:15 p.m., the Mini Mites and Mites spend time on the ice learning the basics of the sport.
As approximately 40-50 children under the age of 8 years old and their parents were preparing to head out for the night, they were informed that they needed to stay inside because shots had been fired outside, according to parent Austin Hagstrom.
“Nobody inside the arena could really hear what was going on outside,” Hagstrom said. “We didn’t know anything happened until we were told not to leave the building.”
All present adults then huddled the children together and informed them there was an accident outside and that they couldn’t leave. Families were notified about the situation around the same time, according to Hagstrom.
During this time, coaches and parents were doing their best to keep everyone occupied, distracted and safe. Hagstrom said Coach Ken Loken did an exceptional job at keeping the young players engaged.
“It was an unusual circumstance but inside the arena was business as usual,” Loken explained. “We did our best to just talk, have fun and interact like coaches normally would.”
About 30-45 minutes after the arena was locked down, law enforcement had everyone gather together so they could leave the premises safely. After a few minutes of making sure everyone was accounted for, the group was escorted outside to their cars, where they had to leave through the parking lot’s south exit.
“It was a really unnerving experience, but the police response was positive and helped ease everyone’s anxiety,” Hagstrom said. “I was more comfortable since my kid was with me; I can’t even fathom what parents who weren’t there were feeling.”
Children whose parents weren’t present were reunited with them afterwards at McDonalds.
Wahpeton High School
Around 30 children between third and sixth grade were participating in youth wrestling practice at the high school from 5:30-7:30 p.m. As practice was beginning to wind down, a parent noticed flashing lights outside the building, according to Coach Clay Smith.
Shortly after, law enforcement informed Smith that they needed to find a safe place to shelter in place. Treating the situation like any lockdown drill, Smith guided everyone to the equipment room near the school’s stage. The room had no windows to the outside and only one entrance, making it a safe place to hide.
“I then contacted the athletic director to put the school in lockdown,” Smith said. “Three minutes later, all the doors entering the high school were completely locked.”
While the adults worked to keep everyone distracted, Smith said it was the older varsity wrestlers who kept their peers enthralled.
“There were plenty of parents and older siblings there, which made everything run smoother,” Smith explained. “We are so proud of how everyone handled the situation.”
Law enforcement contacted the coach approximately 10 minutes later to escort everyone safely out of the school, according to Smith.
Now that the situation is behind them, Smith said they’re planning a pizza party for the wrestlers at their next practice.
Neighbors
Daily News and News Monitor employees Ashleigh Jorschumb and Sammy Babcock both live at 1205 N. 11th St., with their families. The apartment complex sits on the corner of Loy Avenue and 11th Street North where law enforcement confirmed the shooting occurred.
Jorschumb was working her shift at City Brew Hall when she heard about the incident. With roads blocked off and an ongoing search, she arrived home more than an hour after her shift had ended.
Similarly, Babcock wasn’t home when everything began — which she said was almost worse.
“I called my kids’ father to make sure my kids were safe,” Babcock said. “He said ‘the kids are fine, but you can’t come home!’”
Two of Babcock’s children were at wrestling practice and another had walked from their apartment to the Stern Sports Arena just before the doors were locked.
“Now I’m afraid to let them walk anywhere,” she said. “It makes me really think about their safety and my own.”
Like Jorschumb, Babcock arrived home around 9 p.m. after finding the best roundabout way to get there. They said if they would have tried to take 11th Street, they wouldn’t have gotten home because the road was blocked off.
Law enforcement’s presence continued throughout the night.
“My husband left for work at 11 p.m. and the police were still there,” Jorschumb said.
No suspect had been identified or arrested as of press time, leaving the pair and the rest of their neighbors uncertain of their safety moving forward.