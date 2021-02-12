Thielen Foundation donates sports equipment to Valley Lake Boys Home

The Valley Lake Boys Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, received over $2,000 of donated sports equipment from Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen’s program ChangeThruSport.
Thielen and his wife, Caitlin Thielen, started a nonprofit to give back to their community. Their foundation has an overarching mission of youth development and enrichment, according to its website. Thielen, born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, launched the ChangeThruSport program in 2020.
“The power of sport to change our society by showcasing our differences — and similarities — and how we can come together as a team to achieve a greater goal. We also believe the zip code you are born in should not determine your future potential, which is why we developed the #ChangeThruSport campaign,” the Thielen Foundation website stated.
Valley Lake Boys Home Executive Director Joanna Etzler found out about the program through the Thielens’ social media. On a whim, Etzler sent an email to the foundation explaining Valley Lake Boys Home.
The Valley Lake Boys Home is a residential treatment facility that offers a safe and secure environment to boys ages 12-18 struggling with behavioral issues. Etzler likes to ensure the youth are staying active and engaged, and sports and recreation time is one way to occupy them. The home has a detached gym with a full basketball court, and the boys get recreation time each day, she said.
“After a few months, I had forgotten about the submission, when I received an email from the foundation director who explained she had seen my email, but they were busy during football season,” Etzler said.
In January, Etzler set up a phone call with Amy Sinclair, executive director of the Thielen Foundation. After talking for just 20 minutes, Sinclair asked Etzler to make a list of the sports items she would like for the home.
Etzler sent what she thought was a lofty wish list to Sinclair, asking for an indoor hockey set, two steel folding hockey goals, two Funnet goals, 10 leather baseball gloves and a portable ball locker.
Sinclair met with the Thielens, and a week later, Etzler received a call back. Sinclair told her the foundation would be sending the home everything on their list. She also told Etzler the football superstar had heard of Valley Lake Boys Home, having grown up in Detroit Lakes.
Etzler said she was shocked they would be getting all of the equipment she asked for. The items totaled $2,206. Although the boys take good care of the equipment, it doesn’t take long for items to wear out from use, Etzler said. The sports equipment the home can afford is not near the quality of the equipment they received from the foundation.
When everything arrived, Etzler joked she was disappointed Thielen didn’t deliver it himself.
“I told the delivery guy, ‘I wish you were Adam Thielen,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I wish I was him too,’” she laughed.
To date, the foundation has donated over $150,000 of equipment to schools and organizations. In 2021, the ChangeThruSport program has a goal of raising funds to replace a school district’s stadium lights, upgrade team uniforms and equipment for three inner-city football programs and renovate two weight rooms, according to the foundation’s website.
“We are thrilled with the new equipment and are amazed at the generosity of this infamous Viking,” Etzler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.