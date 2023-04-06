'Thin gold line’ strong in Richland County

Logan Gjerdevig has been a part of the Richland County Communications/911 staff since September. The department, which is nearly at capacity for employees, includes both newer members and longtimers. All are worthy of the recognition that comes with National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Emergencies requiring law enforcement, fire or emergency medical services can occur at any time. When that happens, public safety telecommunicators are the ones providing a continuous link between those in need and the emergency services providers responding and assisting.

The strength of “the thin gold line,” recognized by leaders including Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N-D., is intimately understood by Jill Breuer, Tracy Hansen, Logan Gjerdevig and the Richland County Communications/911 staff.

Public safety telecommunicators like Logan Gjerdevig, North Dakota’s proclamation states, provide 24-hour-a-day service year-round and are the first contact many people have with emergency services.


