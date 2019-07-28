Jakob Conzemius, 12, is a “kid vendor” at the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market. He is going into seventh grade at Breckenridge Middle School, located at the high school. Here are five things to know about his experience as a young vendor.
1 Variety is key
Conzemius sells four different kinds of muffins at the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market – banana chocolate chip, banana, rhubarb and blueberry. It takes about four or five hours to make the different kinds of muffins. He usually starts baking them on Wednesday morning to have them ready for Thursday afternoon.
2 Beginning baker
He learned to bake from his mom and older sister. To sell baked goods at the market, Conzemius had to take an online food safety course from the North Dakota State University Extension office. “Basically it says how to wash your hands and be super safe. If you have a cough you shouldn’t be baking and what diseases could spread if you’re not super safe and super careful,” Conzemius said.
His mother, Leanne Gibbon, explained that all of the food selling vendors have to take that class. “He had to take a quiz and he got a certificate that said that he passed,” Gibbon said.
3 Family business
Conzemius decided to sell muffins because of his sister’s example (and mom). “That’s what my sister did the past five or six years. She got a job at the zoo and I was thinking, ‘hey could I take over the muffin job?’ And I still get a little bit of help because it’s my first year,” he said.
4 ‘You want it, you earn it’
Conzemius wanted to do this job because he wants to make his own money to save up for his own TV in his room. “I want to get my own stuff and not really have to ask for money to get this or get that anymore,” Conzemius said. He likes having his own money that he can spend however he wants.
5 A learning experience
For youth who might be interested in selling their own baked goods, Conzemius advises them to “go for it, ‘cause it’s not hard.” This first job has helped him understand the value of money, responsibility and producing a quality product. It’s also helping him to become independent.
The Twin Town Gardeners’ Market runs 4-7 p.m. every Thursday during the summer in the parking lot east of Sears in Wahpeton.
