4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1892, Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2. Planes won’t fly anytime soon: Boeing Co. will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air, Associated Press reports.

3. In the hunt: Minnesota Vikings could clinch a playoff berth this week if the Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. If the Rams win, the Vikings could clinch a spot with a win against Green Bay next Monday.

4. Today’s birthdays include: Keith Richards (1943-), musician; Steven Spielberg (1946-), director; Ray Liotta (1954-), actor; Brad Pitt (1963-), actor; Steve Austin (1964-), wrestler/actor; DMX (1970-), rapper/actor; Katie Holmes (1978-), actress; Christina Aguilera (1980-), singer; Billie Eilish (2001-), singer-songwriter.

