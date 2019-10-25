4 Things to Know Today
1. One more time: Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., are running for re-election. The North Dakota governor’s race will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

2. Another one down: U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. There are currently 18 major Democratic candidates still running.

3. Hunters Smoker: Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club holds its annual Hunters Smoker fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Wahpeton Community Center.

4. Today’s Birthdays include artist Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), comedienne Minnie Pearl (1912-1996), former Iranian leader Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1919-1980); “Happy Days” star Marion Ross (1928-), singer Helen Reddy (1941-) and singer Katy Perry (1984-). For more about Picasso, turn to page A4.

