4 Things to Know Today

1. Banner year: The city of Wahpeton is giving away the purple banners from the Sesquicentennial. If interested, call 701-591-2109, first come, first served, until gone.
2. Baby, it’s cold outside: A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for our area until 3 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service states. Wind chills could reach 40 below zero. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday afternoon and will run through Saturday afternoon. Blizzard conditions will be possible and snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 and 6 inches, with wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.
3. Appointed: ND Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Ryan Gardner as interim director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. He will succeed Melissa Baker, who resigned effective Friday, Jan. 17.
4. Today in Sports History: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.
