4 Things To Know Today

1. Special Night Out: Dine with your loved ones at Prante’s Fine Dining on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and make a difference for people living with intellectual disabilities by helping provide sport opportunities and inclusive experiences. Prante’s will donate 15 percent of that evening’s sales to Special Olympics, to give athletes experiences they’ll remember forever. Reserve your table today.
2. This Day in History: In 1990, anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela was released from prison in South Africa after 27 years. Read more about it on A3.
3. Budget proposal: President Donald J. Trump proposed $12.8 billion for Department of the Interior programs in 2021, including investing $1 billion for a stronger interior wildland fire program, which includes a $50 million initiative meant to build a more stable and permanent wildland firefighting workforce.
4. Two groups want legalized pot: Recreational marijuana could be on the November ballot in North Dakota. Two groups – ND for Freedom of Cannabis Act and Legalize ND –are separately collecting signatures to get their measures on the ballot. Petitions are due July 6 to the ND Secretary of State’s office.
