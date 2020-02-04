4 Things to Know Today

1. Iowa caucuses: The state’s Democrats headed to caucus centers late Monday to decide the first contest in the 2020 presidential primary season. The caucuses will give a first look at who is best positioned to take on President Donald Trump this fall.
2. Trade assistance goes out this week: The USDA announced the third tranche of 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments will go out at the end of the week. The assistance is to help ag producers impacted during trade negotiations.
3. This Day in History: In 1789, George Washington was unanimously elected the first president of the United States by the Electoral College.
4. Today’s birthdays include Rosa Parks (1913-2005), activist; Betty Friedan (1921-2006), writer/activist; George Romero (1940-2017), filmmaker; Lawrence Taylor (1959-), football player; Clint Black (1962-), singer-songwriter; Rob Corddry (1971-), actor/comedian; Oscar de la Hoya (1973-), boxer; Gavin DeGraw (1977-), singer-songwriter.
