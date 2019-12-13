4 Things To Know Today

1. Friday the 13th fun fact: There can’t be more than three in any given year, and it’s possible to go as many as 14 months without one. Any month will have a Friday the 13th if the month starts on a Sunday.
2. Celebrating birthdays today: Heinrich Heine (1797-1856), poet; Mary Todd Lincoln (1818-1882), first lady; Dick Van Dyke (1925-), actor; Christopher Plummer (1929-), actor; Ted Nugent (1948-), singer-songwriter; Ben Bernanke (1953-), economist; Steve Buscemi (1957-), actor; Rex and Rob Ryan (1962-), football coaches/TV analysts; Mike Tirico (1966-), sportscaster; Jamie Foxx (1967-), actor; Sergei Fedorov (1969-), hockey player; Taylor Swift (1989-), singer-songwriter.
3. This Day in History: On this day in 2000, Al Gore conceded defeat to Texas Governor George W. Bush in his bid for the presidency, following weeks of legal battles over the recounting of votes in Florida. Read more about it today on page A3.
4. Santa rides the rails: St. Nick arrives on the RR&W train at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the caboose in Breckenridge. He’ll then be at the Family Community Center and then over to Heritage Square after lunch.
