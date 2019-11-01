4 Things To Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed “President’s House” (later named the White House). Adams was the only president elected as a member of the Federalist Party.
2. Day of Hope: Youth development speaker Derek Peterson will be in the Twin Towns next week for Day of Hope. Tuesday, Nov. 5, he will present to Wilkin County students at Breckenridge High School. Wednesday, Nov. 6, he will present to Wahpeton High School students. A community event will also be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
3. Preschool screening: Free preschool developmental screening for children who are or will be age 4 before Aug. 1, 2020, will be held by appointment from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Zimmerman Elementary School.
4. No more political ads on Twitter: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday that paid political ads will no longer be allowed on the platform effective Nov. 22. Some exceptions will be allowed, including ads encouraging voter registration. The move is intended to cut down on an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums.
