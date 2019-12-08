4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: John Lennon, a former member of the Beatles, was shot and killed by an obsessed fan in New York City Dec. 8, 1980. Read more about the event on Page 4.
2. Today’s Birthdays: Jim Morrison (1943-1971), singer-songwriter; Kim Basinger (1953-), actress; Ann Coulter (1961-), political commentator; Teri Hatcher (1964-), actress; Kevin Harvick (1975-), race car driver; Ryan Newman (1977-), race car driver; Ian Somerhalder (1978-), actor; Nicki Minaj (1982-), rapper; Sam Hunt (1984-), singer-songwriter; Dwight Howard (1985-), basketball player.
3. Legalize it? A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota has submitted the required paperwork to the secretary of state to begin the approval process. Legalize ND would need to gather nearly 13,500 valid signatures by July 2020 to get the measure on the ballot for the November general election.
4. Sign of respect: Minn. Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings from 2:05 p.m. Friday afternoon until 2:05 p.m. Monday, which is the time the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with a helicopter crew which crashed southwest of St. Cloud earlier this week, killing all three soldiers aboard.
