4 Things To Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

2. Holiday Shop at Home: Kinship’s annual fundraiser, Holiday Shop at Home, will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Wahpeton Community Center.

3. Some good news for farmers: The National Weather Service said dry weather is expected until at least Saturday. Additional rises are expected on the rivers in southeast North Dakota and the far northern valley. In other areas, water levels are expected to level off or recede.

4. Hamstring pull: Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver, Adam Thielen will not play in Thursday’s game against the Washington Redskins. He was injured on his touchdown play Sunday and has not been medically cleared to return to the game.

