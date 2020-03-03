4 Things to Know Today

1. It’s Super Tuesday: Democrats are hoping to narrow the field during the presidential primaries March 3, with more than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention up for grabs. Minnesota is one of the states voting today. Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading in delegates and in recent national polling. Former Vice President Joe Biden got a boost from Saturday’s South Carolina win. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is still in the race but hasn’t won any contests so far. Mike Bloomberg has spent the most campaigning but is a wild card. Three candidates no longer vying for the nomination are Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tom Steyer.
2. Coronavirus guidance: The CDC has resources for businesses and employers on how to plan and respond to the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html
3. Pulled for price gouging: Retail giant Amazon says it has pulled more than one million products for price gouging or falsely advertising effectiveness against the coronavirus. Some sellers were pricing face masks as much as five times their normal price and others were charging exorbitant shipping costs.
4. Today in History: In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution adopting “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the U.S. national anthem.
