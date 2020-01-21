4 Things To Know Today

1. Sunday edition inside: Due to the blizzard conditions over the weekend, we were unable to get our weekend paper out in Saturday’s mail. You can find it inserted in today’s edition.

2. Bridal section: Our bridal section is inside today’s edition, spotlighting area couples who are planning to get married, recently were married, or have been married for decades, along with a feature on an event center.

3. This Day in History: In 1977, President Jimmy Carter pardoned nearly all Vietnam War draft evaders. Read more about it on A4.

4. Electric vehicle charging stations: Ten communities in North Dakota will get a total of $2.7 million, part of a settlement with Volkswagen, to build electric vehicle charging stations. The Interstate 29 corridor in the Red River Valley will have the highest concentration of stations, with Wahpeton and Fargo among the cities to receive funding. There are currently 187 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota.

