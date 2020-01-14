4 Things To Know Today

1. Oscar nominations: The R-rated superhero film, ‘Joker,’ topped all films with 11 nominations in the 92nd Academy Awards. ‘The Irishman’, ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,’ and the World War I story ‘1917’ all earned 10 nominations. The award show takes place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.
2. Battling the Winter Blues: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jeana Scheffler, MS, LAPC, Therapist at Prairie St. John’s will share effective ways to manage our emotions during the tough winter months, Breckenridge Public Library.
3. Time to upgrade? Microsoft will stop providing free security updates for its Windows 7 operating system on Tuesday Jan. 14. Computers using it will be more vulnerable to malware and hacking. Users who want to protect their computers will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or may need to purchase new computers because older machines may not be compatible with the new software.
4. MN GOP Priorities: The Minnesota Senate GOP majority announced Monday it’s focusing on eliminating the state’s partial tax on Social Security benefits, reducing violent crime in the Twin Cities and reforming Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for the 2020 legislative session, which begins Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.