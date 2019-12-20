4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: Elvis Presley received his draft notice for the U.S. Army on this day in 1957, while spending the holidays at Graceland, his newly purchased Tennessee mansion. Read more about it on A3.

2. Today in Sports History: In 1946, boxer Sugar Ray Robinson won the welterweight crown by a unanimous decision over Tommy Bell.

3. Holiday closures at library: All Lake Agassiz Regional Library branches, including Breckenridge, and LINK sites will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular hours will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.

4. H.O.W. stocking event: The Helping Out Wherever group is holding their free stocking event, including activities, ice skating and sledding, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Breckenridge Family Community Center.

