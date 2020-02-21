4 Things To Know Today

1. Pampered pets: Spending on our pets is on the rise and expected to break records this year. In 2019, pet care spending topped an estimated $75 billion, and more than half of that went to our pets’ health care. According to the American Pet Products Association, millennials make up the country’s largest percentage of pet owners.
2. Minn. Congressional District 7 race: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson is being challenged to represent the DFL party by candidates Stephen Emery, a legal analyst and conservative, and Thaddeus Laugisch, a designer and safety director for an agricultural contractor. GOP challengers for the seat are two-time Republican nominee Dave Hughes, former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, gastroenterologist Noel Collis, veteran and attorney Joel Novak and educator/youth pastor Jayesun Sherman.
3. This Day in History: In 1965, Malcolm X was assassinated by three members of the Nation of Islam at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City. Read more on A4.
4. Thank a caregiver today! National Caregivers Day is held on the third Friday in February and honors the health care professionals across the country providing long-term and hospice care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.