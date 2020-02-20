4 Things to Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1792, President George Washington signed into law the Postal Service Act, establishing the U.S. Post Office Department.

2. Today is the Great American Spit Out: Part of the Through With Chew Week, running Feb. 17-21. Richland County Public Health is providing smokeless tobacco users with tools to kick the habit. More info on page A5.

3. Super Tuesday is gut check for Democratic Party: It’s the first big primary day after the four early nominating states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina – hold their votes. The 14 states voting March 3 will be California, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine. American Samoa, a U.S. territory, will also hold its nominating contest that day. Democratic primaries and caucuses will be held across the country until June.

4. Today’s birthdays include: Sidney Poitier (1927-), actor; Nancy Wilson (1937-2018), singer/actress; Patty Hearst (1954-), actress/socialite; Charles Barkley (1963-), basketball player/broadcaster; Cindy Crawford (1966-), fashion model; Kurt Cobain (1967-1994), musician.

; Lili Taylor (1967-), actress; Trevor Noah (1984-), comedian/TV host; Miles Teller (1987-), actor; Rihanna (1988-), singer-songwriter.

