1. Leap Day is Saturday, Feb. 29: There are about 5 million people in the world born on Feb. 29. People born on that day are known as “Leaplings,” who technically only get to celebrate their birthdays once every four years.
2. Coronavirus treatment study: The University of Nebraska will oversee the first clinical trial in the U.S. of a possible coronavirus treatment, expected to include 400 patients at 50 locations around the world, officials said. Patients who are hospitalized with the COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, will be eligible to join the trial if they have at least moderate symptoms. Two patient studies are also underway in China.
3. Today’s birthdays include: William “Buffalo Bill” Cody (1846-1917), frontiersman/showman; Tex Avery (1908-1980), animator; Jackie Gleason (1916-1987), actor/comedian; Tony Randall (1920-2004), actor; Fats Domino (1928-2017), singer-songwriter/pianist; Ariel Sharon (1928-2014), Israeli prime minister.; Robert Novak (1931-2009), columnist; Johnny Cash (1932-2003).
4. This Day in History: In 1993, a truck bomb exploded in the parking garage of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.