4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first Catholic pope to resign since 1415.
2. Today’s birthdays include: John Turturro (1957-), actor; Pat Monahan (1969-), singer-songwriter; Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket (1970-), author; Eric Lindros (1973-), hockey player; Jason Aldean (1977-), singer-songwriter.
3. Study says 4 in 10 Americans obese. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the obesity rate in the U.S. is 42 percent, according to findings from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and weight. The results suggest that more Americans will get diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Fifty years ago, about 1 in 100 Americans were considered obese.
4. Today is Skip the Straw Day: The fourth Friday in February is designated as Skip the Straw Day, a way to help keep plastics out of our oceans. Straws and other plastics cause harm to marine life in many ways, and plastics don’t biodegrade, but break down into microscopic pieces when interfere with the reproductive systems of marine life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.