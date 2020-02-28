4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first Catholic pope to resign since 1415.

2. Today’s birthdays include: John Turturro (1957-), actor; Pat Monahan (1969-), singer-songwriter; Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket (1970-), author; Eric Lindros (1973-), hockey player; Jason Aldean (1977-), singer-songwriter.

3. Study says 4 in 10 Americans obese. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the obesity rate in the U.S. is 42 percent, according to findings from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and weight. The results suggest that more Americans will get diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Fifty years ago, about 1 in 100 Americans were considered obese.

4. Today is Skip the Straw Day: The fourth Friday in February is designated as Skip the Straw Day, a way to help keep plastics out of our oceans. Straws and other plastics cause harm to marine life in many ways, and plastics don’t biodegrade, but break down into microscopic pieces when interfere with the reproductive systems of marine life.

