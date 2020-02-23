4 Things to Know Today

1. “Imminent and substantial danger” to the public is the reason given by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for shutting down a massive recycling plant in Becker, where a fire burned for days, sending up plumes of smoke. Gov. Tim Walz said he’s considering putting a 30-year hold on Northern Metal’s recycling permit.
2. U.S. coronavirus cases climbed to 35 with a return of cruise passengers, health officials said Friday. More than 76,000 cases have been reported worldwide, mostly in China, the Associated Press reported. The virus causes a flu-like illness and can cause pneumonia. The CDC is adapting its 2017 guidelines for preventing pandemic flu to use if the virus starts spreading widely in the U.S.
3. This Day in History: In 1945, American Marines raised the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima. Read more on A4.
4. Today’s birthdays include: Tom Osborne (1937-), football coach; Peter Fonda (1940-2019), actor; Fred Biletnikoff (1943-), football player; Michael Dell (1965-), businessman; Kelly Macdonald (1976-), actress; Josh Gad (1981-), actor; Aziz Ansari (1983-), actor/comedian; Emily Blunt (1983-), actress; Skylar Grey (1986-), singer-songwriter; Dakota Fanning (1994-), actress.
