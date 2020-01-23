1. Chili’s on! The Wahpeton Community Center will hold a fundraiser for Three Rivers Gymnastics from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Tickets are $10 at the door.

2. Jessica Simpson revealed she has been sober for more than two years. The singer, who’s releasing her memoir “Open Book,” said she began self-medicating with alcohol and pills as a means to cope with being sexually abused as a youth.

3. A new, thought-provoking poll is offered each week in Daily News. Turn to page A3 to learn more the current question and read our columnists.

4. Today’s Birthdays include Declaration of Independence signer John Hancock (1737-1793); “Blade Runner” star Rutger Hauer (1944-2019); “MacGyver” star Richard Dean Anderson (1950-); “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay (1964-); and “Saved by the Bell” star Tiffani Theissen (1974-).

