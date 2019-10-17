4 Things To Know Today

1. Meet the artists: The Native American Art Exhibition at Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton has an artists’ reception featuring Wahpeton’s Erdrich family from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The event is free and open to the public.
2. This Day in History: In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.
3. In concert: Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour stops at the Fargodome Thursday, Oct. 17.
4. Today’s Birthdays: Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947-), actor; Mae Jemison (1956-), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959-), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962-), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969-), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969-), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972-), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983-), actress.
