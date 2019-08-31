4 Things to Know Today

1 Get your motors running: Hankinson Fire Dept. hosts a demolition derby with three classes of competition from 2-6 p.m. in Hankinson, North Dakota, next Saturday, Sept. 7.

2 Save the Date: Wahpeton Fire Dept. will hold its annual Community Corn Feed Monday, Sept. 9 at the north side fire hall. Free-will donations accepted.

3 Today in History: World War II began and ended on a Sept. 1. The war began in 1939, when Germany invaded Poland, and ended in 1945, when Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri.

4 Today’s Birthdays include “Tarzan of the Apes” author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875-1950); heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Marciano (1923-1969); country singer Conway Twitty (1933-1993); comedienne Lily Tomlin (1939-); Bee Gees member Barry Gibb (1946-); singer Gloria Estefan (1957-) and singer-actress Zendaya (1996-).

