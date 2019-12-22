4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: The first gorilla was born in captivity on this day Dec. 22, 1956, at Columbus Zoo in Ohio. Colo weighed approximately 4 pounds. Read more about it on A4.
2. Today’s birthdays include: Diane Sawyer (1945-), journalist; Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Robin Gibb (1949-2012), singer-songwriter; Ralph Fiennes (1962-), actor; Ted Cruz (1970-), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978-), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989-), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993-), singer-songwriter.
3. Christmas Trivia: City Brew Hall in Wahpeton will host a Christmas Trivia and Ugly Sweater Party from 8-11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
4. Holiday closures: Daily News will be closing early on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. We will not have a paper on Christmas. We will return to regular office hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.
