4 Things To Know Today

1. $21 million. That’s what’s needed to repair leaks on the new Minnesota Vikings stadium. Every single panel on the outside of U.S. Bank Stadium must be replaced due to water leaking into the building. Repairs will take two years to complete. Contractors will pay for the repairs.
2. Minnesota’s election infrastructure remains at risk, Secretary of State Steve Simon told a House panel Friday. He was there to support HF3499, a bill that would appropriate $7.4 million in federal Help America Vote Act funds allocated to the state to improve election security. The bill now heads to the House Government Operations Committee.
3. Today’s birthdays include: Harry Belafonte (1927-), singer-songwriter/actor; Roger Daltrey (1944-), singer-songwriter; Ron Howard (1954-), actor/director; Zack Snyder (1966-), filmmaker; Javier Bardem (1969-), actor; Jensen Ackles (1978-), actor; Lupita Nyong’po (1983-), actress; Kesha (1987-), singer; Justin Bieber (1994-), singer.
4. This Day in History: In 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.