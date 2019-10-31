4 Things to Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.
2. November events: Check out our calendar of events around the Twin Towns, Page A12.
3. Early dismissal: Wahpeton High School will dismiss school early on Wednesday, Nov. 6 for staff professional development. Students will be dismissed after their seventh hour class, at 3:03 p.m. Buses will run at their normal time, 3:30 p.m.
4. Today’s Birthdays include poet John Keats (1795-1821); Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927); Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins (1930-); actor Michael Landon (1936-1991); newscaster Jane Pauley (1950-), comedian John Candy (1950-1994) and film director Peter Jackson (1961-).
