4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1994, WXYC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, became the first radio station to offer a 24-hour simulcast on the Internet. Today, there are 217 million worldwide active users of the streaming radio service Spotify
2. Today’s Birthdays: Joni Mitchell (1943-), singer-songwriter; David Petraeus (1952-), former CIA director; Keith Lockhart (1959-), conductor; Morgan Spurlock (1970-), filmmaker/activist; Yunjin Kim (1973-), actress; Lorde (1996-), singer-songwriter.
3. Night of Indulgence: The annual Night of Indulgence Holiday Sip and Shop runs 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Wahpeton Event Center. Proceeds benefit Red River Quilters, Quilts of Valor Foundation.
4. Bison fans donating tickets for vets: Season ticket holders are donating their NDSU Bison tickets for this Saturday’s game. Read more about the donation on Sports Page A4.
