4 Things to Know Today

1. Golden Path Solutions-Wahpeton Schools Partnership: An informational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the NDSCS Tech Center, Room 187, regarding the new partnership and its impact on the Wahpeton business community. Golden Path Solutions helps connect employers with students who are still in high school.
2. This day in history: In 1923, archaeologist Howard Carter unsealed the burial chamber of the recently discovered tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen. Read more on A4.
3. Opioid lawsuit settlement rejected: An $18 billion settlement proposal from three major U.S. drug distributors to resolve lawsuits over their alleged role in the opioid crisis has been rejected by 21 states, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. More than 2,500 lawsuits have been brought nationwide by states, local and tribal governments. More than 400,000 U.S. overdose deaths between 1997-2017 were linked to opioids, the government reported.
4. Today’s birthdays include: Sonny Bono (1935-1998), singer/politician; Richard Ford (1944-), author; LeVar Burton (1957-), actor; Ice-T (1958-), actor/rapper; John McEnroe (1959-), tennis player; Jerome Bettis (1972-), football player; Mahershala Ali (1974-), actor; Elizabeth Olsen (1989-), actress; The Weeknd (1990-), .
