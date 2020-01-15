4 Things To Know Today

1. U.S.-China phase one trade deal: China is expected to purchase $200 billion in U.S. products, the U.S. will reduce tariffs on China, and farmers and manufacturers who rely on Chinese purchases are optimistic. The deal is expected to be signed Wednesday, Jan. 15.
2. Security flaw: Microsoft released a free software patch to fix the security flaw in its Windows 10 operating system after it was discovered by the National Security Agency. The vulnerability could have allowed hackers to intercept seemingly secure communications.
3. This Day in History: Martin Luther King, Jr., was born on this day in 1929. Read more about the African-American civil rights leader on A4.
4. U.S. Census Bureau needs applicants: The bureau is planning to hire 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census across the country. To apply or find out more, visit 2020census.gov/jobs/.
