4 Things To Know Today

1. Nov. 2 is National Bison Day: The National Bison Legacy act was signed into law in 2016. The legislation, introduced by North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven, designated the bison as the United States’ national mammal and recognizes its significance in American history. The bison is a iconic mammal in North Dakota.
2. November is Native American Heritage Month: There are 573 federally-recognized Indian Tribes in 35 states, and approximately 6.8 million Native people in the United States.
3. Gain an hour: Remember to “fall back” and set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. It’s also a good time to check/replace the batteries in your smoke detectors. More info on Page A2.
4. Today in Sports History: In 2016, the Chicago Cubs ended the longest championship drought in Major League Baseball history at 108 years, defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.