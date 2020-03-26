4 Things to Know Today

1. Six additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in North Dakota Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total confirmed cases to 45, 9 more since Tuesday. They are identified as two men in their 50s and a woman in her 50s all from Cass County, a woman in her 70s from Ramsey county, and a woman in her 30s and woman in her 60s from Stark County. Cities of residence of patients are not being released. A total of 1,955 have been tested in the state, and 8 have been hospitalized.
2. The state of Minnesota had 287 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and approximately 6,365 tests completed from the state’s health department and approximately 5,110 tests have been completed by external laboratories. The state has reported one death, and 35 cases requiring hospitalization, with 26 hospitalized as of Wednesday.
3. A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline, almost three years after it began carrying oil despite protests by people who gathered in North Dakota for the more than a year, the AP reported. The district judge wrote that the easement for pipeline’s approval remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law.
4. Download our free mobile app to receive breaking news on your smartphone. All of our coronavirus coverage is free for all readers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.