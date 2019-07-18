1 Mosquito Spraying: The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, July 18. More info on A2.
2 Public art: Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park has three new pieces in the sculpture garden – a memorial to Carter Casey, a bear and Bigfoot. The sculpture garden is located next to Hughes Shelter.
3 Today in Sports: In 1976, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first athlete to be awarded a perfect 10 score in an Olympic gymnastics event.
4 Today’s Birthdays include former U.S. astronaut and senator John Glenn (1921-2016); talk show host Wendy Williams (1964-); “Fast and the Furious” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Vin Diesel (1967-) and “Frozen” star Kristen Bell (1980-).
5 The 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 is being celebrated throughout America. The actual moon landing occurred July 20, 1969.
