4 Things To Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1960, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States, defeating Richard Nixon.

2. Area Veterans Day programs: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Breckenridge High School; 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 steps of Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton; 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 Lidgerwood American Legion Veterans Supper, open to the public.

3. Pancake Breakfast: Campbell Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Campbell Community Center, featuring pancakes, French toast, eggs, meat, coffee and juice. All proceeds go toward supporting local youth and community programs, activities and projects.

4. November is National Diabetes Month: Early detection of Type 2 Diabetes is key to preventing other health complications. One in three people have pre-diabetes, but 90 percent of them are unaware. Diabetes prevention classes will be held in the Breckenridge/Wahpeton area in early 2020. Contact Ronda Gripentrog, ronda.gripentrog@ndsu.edu or call 701-642-7793 for more information.

