4 Things To Know Today

1. President Donald Trump said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter, as he weighs how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak, the AP reported.

2. Do you have a business update? If your business would like your COVID-19 related update to be included in the Daily News newspaper, KBMW radio announcements, and both websites, please contact Diana Hermes at 701-642-8585.

3. NDSU Spring Fever Forums begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Forums include Plant Parenting 101 by Esther McGinnis, Alternative Lawn Care by Greta Gramig, and Restoring Soil Health by Jon Stika. To enter the forum, visit https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/59b392b237b141fa9c33417e81e448cf/.

4. Beginning today, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has temporarily lifted seasonal load restrictions on all state highways to minimize disruption of the supply chain during the COVID-19 public health emergency. This change was made after Gov. Doug Burgum enacted an executive order in response to the public health crisis resulting from COVID-19. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at https://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.htm.

