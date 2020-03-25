4 Things To Know Today

1. President Donald Trump said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter, as he weighs how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak, the AP reported.
2. Do you have a business update? If your business would like your COVID-19 related update to be included in the Daily News newspaper, KBMW radio announcements, and both websites, please contact Diana Hermes at 701-642-8585.
3. NDSU Spring Fever Forums begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Forums include Plant Parenting 101 by Esther McGinnis, Alternative Lawn Care by Greta Gramig, and Restoring Soil Health by Jon Stika. To enter the forum, visit https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/59b392b237b141fa9c33417e81e448cf/.
4. Beginning today, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has temporarily lifted seasonal load restrictions on all state highways to minimize disruption of the supply chain during the COVID-19 public health emergency. This change was made after Gov. Doug Burgum enacted an executive order in response to the public health crisis resulting from COVID-19. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at https://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.htm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.