4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City.
2. Final four days: 2019 will go out like a lion, with a weekend blizzard headed our way. A low pressure system brought flooding rains over southern California Thursday, closing mountain roads and high desert passes with heavy snow and ice. The high plains will receive a significant winter storm from this system starting Saturday and remaining in the Red River Valley region through Monday. New Year’s Eve is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 16 in the Twin Towns.
3. Snowmobile safety: Conservation officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are reminding all snowmobile riders to make safety their priority as the number of fatal crashes around the state has trended upward the past few years. Three riders have died so far this winter and there have been other close calls, including snowmobiles that have gone through the ice and an instance in which a person was hit while walking on the ice. Last winter, 10 riders lost their lives in snowmobile-related crashes.
4. Upcoming activities: Find area events on our January 2020 calendar, page A12.
