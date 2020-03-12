4 Things to Know Today

1. Kiwanis Pancake Feed: Enjoy flapjacks and sausage at the annual Kiwanis Pancake Feed, running 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Wahpeton Community Center. Adult admission, $7, children age 6 and under free.

2. Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday in New York for rape and sexual assault of two women in two separate incidents. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison, and has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual. His lawyers plan to appeal. He is also facing rape charges in California. More than 90 women have made accusations against Weinstein since the first case began.

3. This Day in History: In 1947, President Harry S. Truman introduced the “Truman Doctrine,” a policy that provided military and economic aid to Greece and Turkey to prevent the spread of communism.

4. Shrimp Boil: The Breckenridge Education Foundation is holding a Shrimp Boil fundraiser from 6-12 p.m. Friday, March 27 at City Brew Hall, which includes music by Billy D and the Crystals. Contact Breckenridge Public Schools, Bremer Bank or City Brew Hall for tickets to the 21 and older event.

