4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay. Read more about it on A4.
2. Oil prices jump: Oil prices surged Friday due to concerns that Iran might respond to the killing of its top general by the United States by disrupting Mideast energy supplies. The international benchmark for crude oil increased 3.7 percent in London trading. The U.S. contract was up 3.6 percent, the AP reported. If the rise continues, it could lead to more expensive car fuel, as well as heating and electricity bills, stifling the global economy during a time when it’s already slowing.
3. Planning a wedding? The Celebrate Your Love Bridal Show will run 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Wahpeton Event Center.
4. ND poster boy: Actor Josh Duhamel will continue to help promote tourism in the state. His new contract is for two years and he will be paid $175,000. Duhamel, who is from Minot, has had a contract with the state since 2013 to help attract visitors to North Dakota.
