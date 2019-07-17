4 Things To Know Today

1. Borderline Chalkfest: Wahpeton native and artist Shawn McCann is bringing a new street chalk art festival to the Twin Towns this weekend. More than 20 artists will be here to create original pieces on the street. Come out and check out the temporary public art.
2. Wilkin EDA: Meets at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at the Wilkin County Recycling Center conference room.
3. Downtown Fargo Street Fair: Starts Thursday, July 18 and runs through Saturday, July 20
4. Today’s Fact: Disneyland’s opening day, intended as an exclusive event with limited invitations, was a disaster. Counterfeit passes and thousands of uninvited guests led to overcrowding, power outages, malfunctioning rides and depleted concessions. More on A4.
