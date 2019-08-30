4 Things to Know Today

1. Fly In: The 13th Annual Gathering of Airplanes Tribute to Gerry Beck runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Battle Lake Airport, Battle Lake, Minnesota. The public is invited to check out the vintage and modern aircraft, good food, great friends and lots of family fun.
2. Labor Day holiday: Schools and government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. No mail will be delivered that day as it is a federal holiday.
3. Today in History: In 1983, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Guion S. Bluford became the first African American to travel into space. To learn about another African American achievement, turn to page A4.
4. Today’s Birthdays include “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley (1797-1851); “My Three Sons” star Fred MacMurray (1908-1991); investor Warren Buffett (1930-); actress Cameron Diaz (1972-) and tennis champion Andy Roddick (1982-).
