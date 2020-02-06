4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1952, Elizabeth II became queen regent of the United Kingdom when her father, King George VI, died of cancer. Read more about Queen Elizabeth II on A3.

2. Senate acquits President Trump: 52 Senators voted not guilty, 48 voted guilty Wednesday afternoon on the first count in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump. Voting on the second count had 53-47 in favor of acquittal. Just 34 not guilty votes for either count were needed for an acquittal.

3. Youth Ice Fishing Derby: Youth up to age 18 are invited to take part in the Neil E. Heitkamp annual Youth Ice Fishing Derby, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Heitkamp Pond, Wahpeton.

4. Today’s birthdays include Tom Brokaw (1940-), journalist/author; Bob Marley (1945-1981), singer-songwriter; Natalie Cole (1950-2015), singer-songwriter; Axl Rose (1962-), singer-songwriter.

