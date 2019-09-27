4 Things To Know Today

1. Wait for REAL ID is 3 months in MN: The deadline to have a REAL ID driver’s license or ID needed to fly domestically, enter military installations or federal facility that requires ID is October 2020.
2. Oktoberfest: Visit Hankinson, North Dakota, for the annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 28. A day full of activities and music ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
3. Day Day’s Spaghetti Dinner Benefit: Dale Mattson has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer, which has now spread to his liver. Come support Day Day and show him how much we appreciate what he’s done for our community. Runs 2-9 p.m. at KC Hall Event Center in Lidgerwood.
4. Pumpkin patch: Bagg Bonanza Farm’s annual family-friendly pumpkin patch event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Face painting will be available for the first 80 faces, barrel train rides, hay rides, STEM games/activities and a cake walk. $3 fee include a pumpkin and all activities.
