4 Things to Know Today

1. The Doomsday Clock was set at less than two minutes to midnight on Thursday. The clock is a symbolic, not actual, measure of the likeliness of a human-cased apocalypse. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited factors including looming threats from nuclear weapons and accelerated global warming.
2. Remember to share the love and positivity today. National Compliment Day is observed on Jan. 24 each year. Compliment enthusiasts share the day with the celebrants of National Peanut Butter Day.
3. Mr. Peanut, mascot of Planters snack foods, is being killed off in a commercial the company will air during the 54th Super Bowl. The commercial depicts the 104-year-old performing what Planters calls “the ultimate selfless act.” The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 2.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Academy Award winner Ernest Borgnine (1917-2012); singer-songwriter Neil Diamond (1941-); actress and murder victim Sharon Tate (1943-1969); “SNL” star John Belushi (1949-1982); Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton (1968-) and “The Office” actor Ed Helms (1974-).
