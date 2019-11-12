4 Things To Know Today

1. It’s still fall, really: The Arctic air mass hovering over the Midwest is making the region feel like the middle of January rather than mid-November. The high in the southern Red River Valley Monday was only expected to hit 14, with a low of 2 overnight. Tuesday’s high should reach 25 with a low of 19 overnight. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow Wednesday with a high of 30. Milder weather is expected at the end of the week.
2. This Day in History: In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened to traffic.
3. Keystone pipeline restarted after leak: A leak in the Keystone pipeline reported by TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, that released an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil in northeastern North Dakota has been repaired. The pipeline returned to service Sunday, and the company is investigating the leak which affected about 22,500 square feet of land near Edinburg, N.D.
4. Today’s Birthdays: Neil Young (1945-), singer-songwriter; Megan Mullally (1958-), actress; Nadia Comaneci (1961-), gymnast; Sammy Sosa (1968-), baseball player; Ryan Gosling (1980-), actor; Anne Hathaway (1982-), actress; Russell Westbrook (1988-), basketball player.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.