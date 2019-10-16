1. Today in History: In 1923, brothers Walt and Roy Disney founded Walt Disney Productions (now known as The Walt Disney Company) in Los Angeles.
2. Today’s Birthdays: Angela Lansbury (1925-), actress; Gunter Grass (1927-2015), author; Suzanne Somers (1946-), actress; Bob Weir (1947-), musician; Tim Robbins (1958-), actor; John Mayer (1977-), singer-songwriter; Bryce Harper (1992-), baseball player.
3. Vaping illness: The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed three more vaping illnesses during the past week in northeastern North Dakota.
4. Should phone companies block robocalls? Minn. Rep. Zack Stephenson, D-Coon Rapids, has drafted legislation intended to require phone companies to block robocalls at no price to customers and offer legal help for Minnesotans scammed as a result of robocalls. Residents in the state have received more than 387 million robocalls so far this year, the Minnesota Department of Commerce reports. That’s about 58 calls per person.
