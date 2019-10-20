4 Things to Know Today

1. The Sydney Opera House, an Australian landmark, held its first performance on this day in 1973. It had been under construction since 1959. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom formally opened the opera house.
2. “Science Made Simple,” a new column, debuts on the Opinion page. To learn more about your hands, behavior and more, turn to A4.
3. Wahpeton Middle School will hold an open gym Sunday, Oct. 20. It’s open from 12-2 p.m. for grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for adults.
4. Today’s Birthdays include “Dracula” star Bela Lugosi (1882-1956), pop psychologist Dr. Joyce Brothers (1927-2013), baseball legend Mickey Mantle (1931-1995), rocker Tom Petty (1950-2017) and presidential candidate Kamala Harris (1964-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.