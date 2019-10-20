4 Things to Know Today

1. The Sydney Opera House, an Australian landmark, held its first performance on this day in 1973. It had been under construction since 1959. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom formally opened the opera house.

2. “Science Made Simple,” a new column, debuts on the Opinion page. To learn more about your hands, behavior and more, turn to A4.

3. Wahpeton Middle School will hold an open gym Sunday, Oct. 20. It’s open from 12-2 p.m. for grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for adults.

4. Today’s Birthdays include “Dracula” star Bela Lugosi (1882-1956), pop psychologist Dr. Joyce Brothers (1927-2013), baseball legend Mickey Mantle (1931-1995), rocker Tom Petty (1950-2017) and presidential candidate Kamala Harris (1964-).

